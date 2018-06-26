English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Honor 7C Now Available Via Open Sale on Amazon

The open sale has begun from June 25 on e-commerce platform Amazon.in.

News18.com

Updated:June 26, 2018, 2:06 PM IST
Honor Announces Open Sale For Honor 7C on Amazon (Image: News18.com)
Honor, the e-brand of Huawei, announced the open sale for Honor 7C. During this open sale, the Honor 7C will be available in two options - 3GB/ 32GB option priced at Rs 9,999 and another with 4GB/ 64GB storage priced at Rs 11,999. The open sale has begun from June 25 on e-commerce platform Amazon.in. Customers can avail the device at No cost EMI on all banks.

Honor 7C Specifications:
Honor 7C sports a 5.99-inch display with 1440x720 pixels resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and carries a 3GB/ 4GB RAM along with 32GB/ 64GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo with Huawei's own EMUI 8.0 on top.

As for its optics, the Honor 7C comes with a dual camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel lens coupled to a 2-megapixel lens for depth effect. The camera also comes with PDAF and an LED Flash. At the front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel for selfies that also comes with LED Flash.

The Honor 7C is backed by a 3000 mAh battery and comes with connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth 4.2, micro USB 2.0 and more.
(Inputs from PTI)

