English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Honor 7C Now Available Via Open Sale on Amazon
The open sale has begun from June 25 on e-commerce platform Amazon.in.
Honor Announces Open Sale For Honor 7C on Amazon (Image: News18.com)
Honor, the e-brand of Huawei, announced the open sale for Honor 7C. During this open sale, the Honor 7C will be available in two options - 3GB/ 32GB option priced at Rs 9,999 and another with 4GB/ 64GB storage priced at Rs 11,999. The open sale has begun from June 25 on e-commerce platform Amazon.in. Customers can avail the device at No cost EMI on all banks.
Also Read: Apple's iOS 12 Public Beta Available, Try it Out on Your iPhone Now
Honor 7C Specifications:
Honor 7C sports a 5.99-inch display with 1440x720 pixels resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and carries a 3GB/ 4GB RAM along with 32GB/ 64GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo with Huawei's own EMUI 8.0 on top.
As for its optics, the Honor 7C comes with a dual camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel lens coupled to a 2-megapixel lens for depth effect. The camera also comes with PDAF and an LED Flash. At the front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel for selfies that also comes with LED Flash.
The Honor 7C is backed by a 3000 mAh battery and comes with connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth 4.2, micro USB 2.0 and more.
(Inputs from PTI)
Also Watch: Top 5 Budget Smartphones - Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Also Watch
Also Read: Apple's iOS 12 Public Beta Available, Try it Out on Your iPhone Now
Honor 7C Specifications:
Honor 7C sports a 5.99-inch display with 1440x720 pixels resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and carries a 3GB/ 4GB RAM along with 32GB/ 64GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo with Huawei's own EMUI 8.0 on top.
As for its optics, the Honor 7C comes with a dual camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel lens coupled to a 2-megapixel lens for depth effect. The camera also comes with PDAF and an LED Flash. At the front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel for selfies that also comes with LED Flash.
The Honor 7C is backed by a 3000 mAh battery and comes with connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth 4.2, micro USB 2.0 and more.
(Inputs from PTI)
Also Watch: Top 5 Budget Smartphones - Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Thursday 21 June , 2018 Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kishore Kumar Was Blacklisted During Emergency as He Refused to Sing Cong Tune, Says PM Modi
- Steve Smith Lands in Canada for First Taste of Cricket Since 'Sandpaper Gate'
- Katrina Kaif 'Knows Exactly' How It is Going to 'End' for Alia Bhatt With Ranbir Kapoor
- Janhvi Kapoor Shares a Heartfelt Instagram Post Wishing Arjun Kapoor on His Birthday
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Ravishing in a Amit Aggarwal Saree at UK-India Awards 2018; See Pics