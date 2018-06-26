Honor 7C Now Available Via Open Sale on Amazon

Honor, the e-brand of Huawei, announced the open sale for Honor 7C. During this open sale, the Honor 7C will be available in two options - 3GB/ 32GB option priced at Rs 9,999 and another with 4GB/ 64GB storage priced at Rs 11,999. The open sale has begun from June 25 on e-commerce platform Amazon.in. Customers can avail the device at No cost EMI on all banks.Honor 7C sports a 5.99-inch display with 1440x720 pixels resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and carries a 3GB/ 4GB RAM along with 32GB/ 64GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo with Huawei's own EMUI 8.0 on top.As for its optics, the Honor 7C comes with a dual camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel lens coupled to a 2-megapixel lens for depth effect. The camera also comes with PDAF and an LED Flash. At the front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel for selfies that also comes with LED Flash.The Honor 7C is backed by a 3000 mAh battery and comes with connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth 4.2, micro USB 2.0 and more.(Inputs from PTI)