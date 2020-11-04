Honor Band 6 With 14-day Battery Life, 1.47-inch Touch Display Launched: Price, Specifications and More

Huawei is refreshing the Honor Band lineup with the launch of the new Honor Band 6. In terms of the design, the Honor Band 6 looks akin to most of the smartwatches available today; however, the device still retains a rectangular display that is traditionally associated with smart bands like the Fitbit Charge 2 or the Xiaomi Mi Band series. The new Honor Band comes in both standard and NFC-enabled variants, and they are available in China at the moment. The Chinese tech giant is yet to share its availability details for international markets.

The Honor Band 6 carries a price tag of CNY 249 (approx Rs 2,800) for the standard variant while the NFC-enabled variant costs CNY 289 (approx Rs 3,300). The smart band is available to pre-order via Vmall.com and customers will be able to purchase the units starting November 11. In comparison, the Honor Band 5 in India comes with a price tag of Rs 2,199, and the Honor Band 5i is available for Rs 2,999.

The new Honor Band 6 is compatible with smartphones running Android 5 and above. It features a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with touch support and has a power button on the right side of the band. The smart band also includes 100 dial faces, and customers can further customise them via the ‎Huawei Health app. The company claims that the band can last for up to 14 days on a single charge (standard usage) whereas, a heavy usage that includes 24-hour heart rate monitoring would provide up to ten days of battery life. Additionally, it is touted to offer two days of battery life with just five minutes of charging.

Other features on the Honor Band 6 include Bluetooth v5.0, 5ATM waterproof, ten exercise modes, sleep tracker, and blood oxygen level sensor. It also supports women's health management that includes ovulation tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, and more. Users can replace its silicone strap that comes in Black, Grey and Pink colour options. The Honor Band 6 also supports voice assistance that allows users to set alarm or check the weather via voice commands. The NFC-enabled variant, as expected, would allow users to make payments directly via the band.

The Honor Band 6 packs a 180mAh battery that charges with a magnetic charger. The smart band weighs 18 grams (without the strap) and measures 43×25.4×11.45mm.