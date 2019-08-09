Honor Band With AMOLED Display, Heart-rate Sensor Launched in India for Rs 2,599

Honor has launched a new fitness band in India. The new Honor Band 5 comes with improved health tracking features and includes an AMOLED display, along with watch faces, and a real-time heart rate monitor.

Like most fitness trackers this one will track your steps and can also monitor your sleep along with ten different fitness modes. The smart band is water-resistant up to 50 meters and also comes with a swim stroke recognition feature which can detect four types of swim strokes including freestyle, butterfly, breaststroke, and backstroke. Huawei’s TruSeen 3.0 Heart Rate Monitor uses Infrared technology to help monitor heart rate at night.

Of course, the band can also show notifications, display your phone's information, reject or mute incoming calls and can also be used to locate your phone in case you lose it. The Honor Band 5 can be paired via Bluetooth using the Huawei Health app.

Priced Rs. 2,599 it will be available in Midnight Navy, Coral Pink and Meteorite Black colour options. The band is already on sale and can be purchased from Flipkart.

While the Honor Band 5 sound like an impressive fitness tracker, we are still waiting for Xiaomi to launch the new Mi Band 4 in India, which comes with similar features including an AMOLED display, activity and swim tracking and up to 20 days of battery life. The Mi Band series has been the highest selling fitness band globally and with the new version, and clearly Honor is going to face a tough time to catch up.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.