Honor Days Sale: Discounts on Honor 8X, Honor Play, Honor 7C And More on Amazon Till 18 February

Honor e-brand under the Huawei group, has announced the onset of Honor Days Sale. Commencing on 14 February, the exclusive sale on Amazon.in will have impressive deals and offers on its mobile phone devices – Honor 8X, Honor Play, Honor 8C and Honor 7C. The top deals include price drop for Honor Play, Honor 8C and Honor 7C along with exchange offer on Honor 8X.HONOR Days Sale Offers:HONOR 8X• Honor 8X (Midnight Black 4GB+64GB): Event price 13,999 (Include INR 1K Exchange)• Honor 8X (Navy 4GB+64GB): Event price 13,999 (Include INR 1K Exchange)• Honor 8X (Red 4GB+64GB): Event price 13,999 (Include INR 1K Exchange)• Honor 8X (Navy Blue 6GB+64GB): Event price 14,999 (Include INR 2K Exchange)• Honor 8X (Midnight Black 6GB+64GB): Event price 14,999 (Include INR 2K Exchange)HONOR Play• Honor Play (Midnight Black 4GB RAM+64GB): Event price 16,999 (INR 5000 off)• Honor Play (Navy Blue 4GB RAM+64GB): Event price 16,999 (INR 5000 off)• Honor Play (Ultra Violet 4GB RAM+64GB): Event price 16,999 (INR 5000 off)HONOR 8C• Honor 8C (Blue 4GB+ 32 GB): Event price 10,999 (INR 2000 off)• Honor 8C (Black 4GB+ 32 GB): Event price 10,999 (INR 2000 off)HONOR 7C• Honor 7C (Blue 3GB+ 32 GB): Event price 8499 (INR 4500 off)• Honor 7C (Black 3GB+ 32 GB): Event price 8499 (INR 4500 off)• Honor 7C (Gold 3GB+ 32 GB): Event price 8499 (INR 4500 off)Furthermore, Honor is offering VIP services for HONOR View20 customers offering end to end customer service until the issue is resolved including different IVR lines, reservation service and No Token system at the ASC’s. The customers can also enjoy free pick & drop for IW repair.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.