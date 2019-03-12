Honor Days Sale: Offers on Honor View 20, Honor Play, Honor 8X And More on Amazon India

Honor Days sale has begun on Amazon India starting today, March 12 and will continue till March 15. The sale includes the Honor 8X, Honor 8C, Honor Play, and Honor 7C being offered on discounted prices. The sale is also offering exchange discount of Rs 4,000 on the Honor View 20 as well as a nine-month no-cost EMI option when you purchase the flagship. Customers can also avail a five percent instant discount on transactions done using Axis Bank credit and debit card EMI options.The Honor 8X 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is being sold at a discounted price of Rs 13,999, down from Rs. 14,999. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant price has also been dropped to Rs 15,999 a drop from the launch price of Rs 16,999.The Honor 8C is also being offered at a discounted price of Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM+ 32GB storage model which was earlier selling for Rs 11,999.The Honor Play which was offered as a gaming smartphone from the company is also on offer. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is available at Rs 14,999, down from Rs 19,999.Then there also the Honor 7C where the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model is being offered at Rs 7,999 which is Rs 2,000 down from the original price of Rs 9,999.As mentioned earlier, the Honor View 20 is being offered with an additional exchange discount of Rs 4,000. The exchange discount is applicable on both the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option of the handset. The phone also comes with a nine-month no-cost EMI option.All the handsets under the sale also get an additional five percent instant discount on Axis Bank credit and debit card EMI options.