Honor Days Sale on Flipkart: Buy Honor 9i, 9i Lite, 9N And More on Discounted Price

Honor has announced another 'Honor Days Sale' exclusively on Flipkart. The four-day sale starting September 18 till September 21 will offer exclusive discounts and deals on selected range of Honor devices such as Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9i and Honor 10. The recently launched Honor 7S will be up for sale on 19th and 21st September on Flipkart. Customers will be able to avail 5% discount on EMI transactions made using HDFC Bank credit cards.Honor 10 that packs 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It is listed with a price tag of Rs 27,999 the device is originally priced at Rs 32,999. The Honor 10 sports an Aurora Glass Design with an Aluminum frame carrying a 5.84-inch FullView FHD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 432 ppi. It is powered by Huawei's own HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core SoC.Honor 9 Lite 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant will be available for Rs. 14,999, at its original price, but with an exchange offer of Rs. 3,000. Honor 9 Lite sports a 5.65-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 1080x2160 pixels resolution and it bears an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone runs on EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo software and is powered by a Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor.Honor 9i 4GB+64GB will be available for Rs 14,999 instead of Rs 19,999 along with Rs 1000 extra exchange value on your old smartphone. The device sports a 5.84-inch FHD+ notch display with 19:9 screen aspect ratio. The dual-SIM smartphone runs on Android Oreo 8.1 with Huawei's EMUI 8.0 on top. Under the hood, there is an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, coupled with Mali T830-MP2 GPU and 4GB of RAM.The Honor 9N 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variants, priced at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,999 respectively, will be available at an exchange discount of Rs. 1,000. The device features a 5.84-inch FHD+ display, bordered by metal edges with 2.5D glass on the front and rear and with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the mid-range octa-core Kirin 659 processor with a 3GB/ 4GB RAM configuration and up to 32GB/64GB/128GB of internal storage which will be expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).