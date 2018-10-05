English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honor Dussehra Sale: Big Discounts on Honor 7S, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N And More
During the Honor Dussehra Sale, the company will be offering coupons for minimum purchases made on the website.
Honor Dussehra Sale: Big Discounts on Honor 7S, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N And More (Image: News18.com)
Huawei sub-brand Honor has now announced its Honor Dussehra Sale. The five days sale will commence from October 10 that promises host of exciting offers and attractive discounts on several Honor smartphones. The phones include the Honor 7S, the Honor 9N, Honor Play and Honor 9 Lite. During the Honor Dussehra Sale, the company will be offering coupons if you spend enough in one purchase to be eligible for it. For instance, you will get a coupon worth Rs 1,000 if you spend Rs 20,000 during the Honor Dussehra sale period, a Rs 500 coupon if your invoice value is Rs 10,000, and a coupon worth Rs 300 if you spend Rs 5,000. These coupons can be used to get further discounts on the smartphones, though there is no specific clarity on whether the same coupons can be used to get discounts on the same purchase or you need to make a subsequent purchase to use the coupons. Alongside this, the company will also be providing assured discounts on the devices on several Honor smartphones. Here are some of the deals to look out for.
Honor 7A:
The Honor 7A is getting a Rs 3,000 discount, and will be available for Rs 7,999 from October 11, and users can even get a further discount of Rs 300 on using coupons. The smartphone is physically smaller than the Honor 7C and sports a 5.7-inch display with the same, 1440x720 resolution. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC. The device sports a similar camera setup, both at the front and the back, as found on the Honor 7C. It is also backed by a 3000 mAh battery.
Honor 7S:
The Honor 7S will be available priced at Rs. 6,499, down from Rs. 8,999. Honor 7S features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) TFT FullView display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 295ppi. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. Storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).
Honor 9 Lite:
The Honor 9 Lite is getting a Rs 4,000 discount, and will be available for Rs 9,999 from October 11. Honor 9 Lite sports a 5.65-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 1080x2160 pixels resolution and it bears an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone runs on EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo software and is powered by a Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor.
Honor 9N:
The 4GB/ 64GB variant of the Honor 9N will be available at Rs. 11,999, down from Rs. 15,999, while the 3GB RAM/ 32GB model of the handset can be purchased at Rs. 9,999. The device features a 5.84-inch FHD+ display, bordered by metal edges with 2.5D glass on the front and rear and with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the mid-range octa-core Kirin 659 processor with a 3GB/ 4GB RAM configuration and up to 32GB/64GB/128GB of internal storage which will be expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).
