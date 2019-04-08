English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honor Gala Festival: Offers on Honor View 20, Honor Play, Honor Band 4 And More
Called the ‘Honor Gala Festival’, the special sale is offering deals on Honor phones, wearables, as well as tablets and the offers are available on both Amazon India and Flipkart.
Honor is running yet another sale for its consumers in India. Called the ‘Honor Gala Festival’, the special sale begins on April 8 and will continue till April 12. There are various deals on Honor phones, wearables, as well as tablets and the offers are available on both Amazon India and Flipkart.
Here are some of the best deals available during the Honor Gala Festival.
The Honor View 20 is being offered with a no-cost EMI option and an extra Rs 3,000 off on all credit and debit cards. The Honor 9N with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 9,499, down from its original launch price of Rs 13,999. The Honor 9 Lite with 4GB RAM and 64GB is also priced at Rs 9,499 which is a good price considering the launch price of Rs 14,999. The 4GB variant of the Honor 10 Lite is priced at Rs 12,999 which is a Rs 1000 discount from its launch price.
The Honor Play is now priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM variant down from its launch price of Rs. 19,999. The Honor 8X's 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 12,999, down from its launch price of Rs 14,999 while the Honor 7C's 3GB + 32GB variant will be available at Rs 7,999 and the 4GB + 64GB variant will be available at Rs 8,499.
As for offers on wearables, the Honor Band 4 will be available at Rs. 2,499, down from its launch price of Rs. 2,599, the Honor Band 4 Running Edition will be available at Rs 1,499, down from its launch price of Rs. 1,599 and the Honor Watch Magic will be available starting Rs 12,999, down from its launch price of Rs 13,999. If you are interested in tablets, the Honor MediaPad T3 10 and MediaPad T3 8 will be available at Rs 12,499 and Rs 9,499 respectively.
