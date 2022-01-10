Honor Launches Its First Foldable Smartphone 'Magic V': Price, Specifications

Smartphone brand Honor, a former Huawei sub-brand, on Monday announced its first foldable smartphone called the Honor Magic V that will go on open sale in China on January 18. Its price starts at 9,999 Yuan (nearly $1,569) for the 256GB storage model in three colours: orange, silver and black. The Magic V runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage.

Honor Magic V Specifications

The device offers 7.9-inch internal folding screen with a resolution of 2272 x 1984 and a refresh rate of 90Hz, which is slightly bigger than Samsung’s Z Fold 3. The external screen is slightly larger than the Z Fold 3 at 6.45 inches (compared to 6.2 for Samsung) and a 120Hz refresh rate. When folded, the Magic V measures 72.7mm wide, 14.3mm thick, and has a height of 160.4mm. When unfolded, the device expands to 141.1mm wide and is 6.7mm thick.

The Honor device offers has three 50MP sensors on the rear. It has a pair of 42-MP selfie cameras. The device offers a 4,750mAh battery that can be charged at up to 66W - claiming to give you 50 per cent charge in 15 minutes.

The device runs Honor’s Magic UI 6.0 software on top of Android 12.

