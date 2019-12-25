Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Tech
1-min read

Honor MagicBook 15 Gets New Variant with Intel 10th Gen Processor

The Honor MagicBook 15 already featured AMD configurations, and can now be availed with Intel configurations as well.

News18.com

Updated:December 25, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
Honor MagicBook 15 Gets New Variant with Intel 10th Gen Processor
Honor has launched a new variant of its ultrabook, the Honor MagicBook 15. The device is available with 14-inch and 15-inch displays, and so far featured the AMD Ryzen 7 3700U chipset. Now, the new variant brings an option for users to choose Intel processors as well, from the chipmaker's 10th gen SKUs. While the previous variants featured the AMD Radeon Vega 8 GPU, the new one comes with Nvidia firepower under the hood.

The Honor MagicBook 15 has a 15.6-inch IPS display with screen resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, and a high screen-to-body-ratio of 87 percent. The display has been certified by the TUV Rheinland eye comfort certification body. In terms of security, the laptop integrates a fingerprint scanner into its power button for biometric locking.

The new MagicBook variant brings up the total number of configurations in its portfolio to four. It can be availed with 8GB or 16GB RAM, and in terms of storage, 256GB/512GB SSDs can be chosen. The top-end variant of the Honor MagicBook 15 has the Intel Core i7-10510u processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and the Nvidia GeForce MX250 entry level GPU. The base variant of the laptop has been equipped with Intel Core i5-10210u chipset, paired with the same Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB GDDR5 GPU.

The Honor MagicBook 15 also features NFC and Bluetooth 5.0 in terms of wireless connectivity, and even the 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. It is powered by a 42Wh Lithium-Polymer battery, and can be charged up to 70 percent in just one hour with Honor's fast charging standard. The base variant of Honor costs $699 (~Rs 50,000), while the higher configurations cost about $100 more.

| Edited by: ---
