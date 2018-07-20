Honor Note 10 Images Leaked Ahead of Launch on July 31 in China

Honor is all set to unveil the next edition of its Honor Note series 'Honor Note 10' July 31 in China. Along with the standard Honor Note 10, we also expect to see the Honor Note 10 Rolls Royce Edition at the event. Now live photos of the device have surfaced and we get to have a good look at the display. In the leaked photo, the smartphone's dimensions are compared to that of the Nintendo Switch gaming console. The images were shared by the Dutch website Techatstic, and according to their report, the device has a resolution of 1440p.The device will be made available in two RAM variants – 6GB RAM/128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM/256GB of internal storage. It will run Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own EMUI 8.0 skin on top. The device will have a dual camera setup at the rear, which will have a 24 MP unit and a 16 MP unit. A fingerprint sensor will be placed at the bottom of the camera. The Honor Note 10 is also expected to offer the company’s AI software capabilities. The Note 10 is also expected to house a 6,000mAh non-removable battery.To recall, Honor is also all set to launch "Honor 9X" on July 24, the smartphone is going to be called "Honor 9N". The much-awaited handset from Honor with dual-lens camera could be a re-named version of its mid-range smartphone "Honor 9i (2018)" that was launched in China earlier last month at 1,399 Yuan for the 64GB storage variant and 1,699 Yuan for the 128GB model. The "9i" model is powered by EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo and a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an LED flash. The original "Honor 9i" was launched last year in India as the company's first smartphone with four cameras --13MP and 2MP front cameras, 16MP primary camera and 2MP secondary camera along with an 18:9 aspect ratio, powered by octa-core Kirin 659 SOC for Rs 17,999.