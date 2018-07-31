Honor Note 10 Launch Today: Here is What to Expect

Huawei sub-brand Honor is all set to launch its new flagship smartphone today which has been highly anticipated since long now. The Honor Note 10, will be introduced to the world by the company in an event in China today. Part of the reason of the excitement around the smartphone is that the Note 10 will be a successor to Honor's Note 8 which was launched back in 2016 after the company decided to skip the series' successor last year. As a result of the one year gap dedicated to its making, the Honor Note 10 is expected to carry some interesting AI-based features which will also be present in the global variant of the phablet, that is expected to be released at a pre-IFA event on August 30.As for what has been confirmed till date, the Honor Note 10 will come with a massive 5000 mAh battery and an improved thermal management system termed as "Cool". It is also expected to come with a vertical dual camera setup at the back. Other specifications of the Honor Note 10 are expected to include a 6.9-inch QHD+ display with a notch, a Huawei Kirin 970 SoC i.e. the best in-house processor of the company and an EMUI version on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. The memory offerings are expected to include a 6GB RAM and a 128GB internal storage.The dual camera setup might house a 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor.Information around the India launch of the device has not been revealed by the company yet.