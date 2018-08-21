Honor Play Goes on Sale Today at 12 PM: Here Are The Details

Recently launched Honor smartphone, Honor Play will be available for purchase via flash sale today via Amazon India. The Honor Play will be available in two variants including a 4GB RAM and a 6GB RAM, both offering a 64GB internal storage. While the former has been priced at Rs 19,999, the 6GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 23,999. The device will be available for purchase in two colour variants - Midnight Black and Navy Blue. As for the launch offers accompanying the smartphone, Amazon India is offering a 10GB additional data per month for one year to all the Vodafone users.Honor Play features a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340x1080 pixels resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, along with a notch at the top of the display. It is powered by Huawei's own HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor and runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.2 that comes with AI-powered features like Face Unlock, Notification Safety, and scene, object, and 3D facial recognition.The device sports a dual camera setup at the back with a 16-megapixel (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) secondary sensor. The camera setup offers features like PDAF, single-LED flash and more. At the front, the Honor Play comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with a f/2.0 aperture.Connectivity options on the device include a hybrid dual-SIM setup, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, GPS/ A-GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is backed by a 3750 mAh battery. The smartphone measures 157.91x74.27x7.48mm and weighs 176 grams.