Honor Play Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
The launch event of the Honor Play is being held in New Delhi at 11:45 AM and it will be streamed live on the YouTube.
Huawei sub-brand Honor is all set to launch its new device Honor Play in India today. It has already been confirmed to be an Amazon exclusive and will go on sale at 4pm IST today itself. Honor Play 4GB/64GB variant carries a sticker price of CNY 1,999 in China. The smartphone may come to India with a price tag of Rs 21,000. Also, there’s a 6GB/64GB version that launched at CNY 2,399, or about Rs 25,000 approximately. The launch event of the Honor Play is being held in New Delhi at 11:45 AM and it will be streamed live on the YouTube link embedded below.
In terms of specifications, Honor Play, the smartphone is about 7.5mm thin and weighs 176 grams. The device features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Honor Play runs EMUI 8.2 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone runs on the Kirin 970 SoC and will be available in two variants – 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB ram with 64GB storage.
The Honor Play packs a dual camera setup on its back. The vertically stacked unit consists of 16MP + 2MP sensors. Also, powerful AI features support features like Scene Detection and Portrait Mode. On the front is a 16MP single sensor for selfies and video calls.
