Honor Play vs Oppo F7 vs Huawei Nova 3i vs Vivo V9: Mid Range Android Smartphone Battle

Honor, the brand owned by Chinese smartphone-maker Huawei, today launched the Honor Play smartphone in India. The device will be available for purchase on Amazon India website as well as Honor's own official website in two colour variants - Midnight Black and Navy Blue. Like other phones from Huawei's and Honor's stables, the Play also focuses on artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, with an AI camera and AI support for gaming. The Honor Play will be available in two variants including a 4GB RAM and a 6GB RAM, both offering a 64GB internal storage. Here's a specifications comparison between the new Honor Play, Huawei Nova 3i, Vivo V9 and Oppo F7.Honor Play features a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340x1080 pixels resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, along with a notch at the top of the display. It is powered by Huawei's own HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor and runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.2 that comes with AI-powered features like Face Unlock, Notification Safety, and scene, object, and 3D facial recognition.The device sports a dual camera setup at the back with a 16-megapixel (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) secondary sensor. The camera setup offers features like PDAF, single-LED flash and more. At the front, the Honor Play comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with a f/2.0 aperture.Connectivity options on the device include a hybrid dual-SIM setup, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, GPS/ A-GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is backed by a 3750 mAh battery. The smartphone measures 157.91x74.27x7.48mm and weighs 176 grams.The Oppo F7 features a 6.23-inch Super Full-Screen display with full HD+ (2280×1080 pixels) resolution, and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor. The dual-SIM Oppo F7 runs ColorOS 5.0, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The F7 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage and the 128GB model features 6GB of RAM.In terms of optics, the smartphone is said to have a 16-megapixel camera on the back, with f/2.0 aperture, 4K video recording, and dual-tone LED flash and a 25-megapixel camera in front for selfies. The cameras feature Sensor HDR mode to accommodate the light settings for ideal photography, as well as the AR stickers. There is an AI album as well, where the artificial intelligence will recognize the photo library and sort them into collections based on people, places, time and events.There is also a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS/ A-GPS.Huawei Nova 3i features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 409ppi. The handset is powered by an in-house octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. Nova 3i runs Android Oreo 8.1 with EMUI 8.2 atop and is backed by a 3,750mAh battery.In terms of optics, Huawei Nova 3i bears a vertical dual rear camera setup featuring a 16 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. On the front is also a dual camera setup, with 24MP + 2MP configuration with f/2.0 aperture. The device also comes with AI scene recognition and the brand has introduced 3D Qmoji, which is similar to Apple’s Animoji. The Huawei Nova 3i comes in Black, White and Blue colours and it features a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.Connectivity options in the Huawei Nova 3i include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2 LE, USB 2.0, GLONASS, and GPS/ A-GPS.The Vivo V9 looks strikingly similar to the Apple iPhone X, especially from the front. Like the iPhone X, Vivo V9 comes with a Full View display with a notch at the top centre. The notch sports the earpiece, selfie camera LED notification light and a sensor. Through the notch, Vivo V9 offers a screen-to-body ratio of almost a 90 percent. Vivo V9 also supports face unlock security feature.As for its specifications, the Vivo V9 sports a 6.3-inch IPS LCD Full View display with Full HD+ (2280x1080 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC and carries a 4GBRAM with 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB. The phone runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.0 and is backed by a 3260 mAh battery.As per Vivo, the V9 comes with AI Smart Engine that aims to boost the smartphone's performance over time through smart storage management and app launching based on the user behaviour. To enhance the accuracy of its face unlock, the V9 features AI Face Access. An additional AI Attention Sensing helps to adjust the volume of notifications when the user is looking at the screen.Vivo V9 sports a plastic built with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes with a micro-USB support.As for its optics, the Vivo V9 sports a dual camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.4) for depth effect in the images. It offers Bokeh mode, Shot Refocus for adjusting the depth effect post clicking the picture, an HDR mode, PDAF and dual-LED flash. At the front, the smartphone comes with a 24-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and AI support for enhanced selfies.