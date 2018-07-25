English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Honor Play With GPU Turbo to Launch in India on August 6
Honor Play was unveiled in China in June this year, will be an Amazon exclusive.
Honor Play With GPU Turbo to Launch in India on August 6 (photo for representation)
Bullish on its performance in India in the second quarter, Huawei sub-brand Honor is set to launch gaming-centric 'Honor Play' smartphone in India on August 6. The device, unveiled in China in June this year, will be an Amazon exclusive, said the listing on the e-commerce platform.
"Honor Play" is one of the first phones to feature the turbo GPU technology for gaming and overall performance. The device has a powerful Kirin 970 CPU accompanied by the new turbo GPU.
The company on July 24 launched "Honor 9N" that comes with notch "Full View" display and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes in three storage variants -- 3GB RAM +32GB internal storage at Rs 11,999, 4GB RAM +64GB onboard storage at Rs 13,999 and 4GB RAM+128GB internal storage variant at Rs 17,999.
"Honor 9N" will be available on Flipkart from July 31. With 188 per cent growth, Honor was one of the fastest growing brand in India in the second quarter, registering a 3 per cent market share at the fifth place in Q2 2018, said Counterpoint Research in its latest report.
