Honor Sale on Amazon And Flipkart: Discounts up to Rs 9,800 on Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 8X And More

Honor has announced heavy discounts for its smartphones across Flipkart and Amazon starting January 20th – 23rd. These discounts will be applicable across Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7A, Honor 7S on Flipkart while Amazon discounts will be applicable on Honor 8X, Honor 8C, Honor Play and Honor 7C. Discounts on smartphones starting Rs 3100 (minimum) to an upwards of Rs 9800 (maximum) inclusive of phone exchanges, instant discounts for SBI and HDFC cardholders will be applicable for consumers’ across Honor’s diverse range smartphones.Republic Day offers on Flipkart• HONOR 9N(3GB+32GB): MRP 13999 (Rs 6349 Off )• HONOR 9N(4GB+64GB): MRP 15999 (Rs 6549 Off )• HONOR 9 Lite(3GB+32GB): MRP 13999 (Rs 6349 Off )• HONOR 9 Lite(4GB+64GB): MRP 16999 (Rs 7099 Off)• HONOR 7A(3GB+32GB): MRP 10999 (Rs 4249 Off )• HONOR 7S(2GB+16GB): MRP 8999 (Rs 3599 Off )Republic Day offers on Amazon• HONOR 8X(4GB+64GB): MRP 17999 (Rs 5500 Off includes exchange)• HONOR 8X(6GB+64GB): MRP 19999 (Rs 6700 Off includes exchange)• HONOR 8C(4GB+32GB): MRP 12999 (Rs 3100 Off)• HONOR Play(4GB+64GB): MRP 21999 (Rs 9400 Off)• HONOR Play(6GB+64GB): MRP 25999 (Rs 9800 Off)• HONOR 7C(3GB+32GB): MRP 12999 (Rs 5350 Off)These offers can be availed across Flipkart and Amazon starting from 20th January to 22nd January and from 20th January to 23rd January respectively.