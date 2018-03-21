Honor Second Anniversery Sale: Offers on Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7X, Power Bank And More

Honor, Huawei’s e-brand for digital natives today announced a slew of discount and cashback offers as part of Honor’s second-anniversary sale exclusively on its e-Store. Some of its budget smartphones such as Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7X, along with Honor Power bank will be available with discounts and cashback options. Consumers can avail 15% SuperCash on paying with MobiKwik wallet, with maximum amount being Rs 3,000. The offer is valid from March 21 until March 23.Following are the offer explained in a detailed manner.Honor 9 Lite sports a 5.65-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 1080x2160 pixels resolution and it bears an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device houses a 3GB and 4GB of RAM along with 32GB and 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. The smartphone runs on EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo software and is powered by a Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor. The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery.Talking of the camera, the phone comes with a primary camera includes a 13-megapixel sensor, while the secondary camera includes a 2-megapixel sensor on both rear and front panels with a LED flash. In terms of connectivity, the device offers dual hybrid nano-SIM slot, 3.5 mm headphone jack, GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, The device also carry a fingerprint sensor at the back panel.the Honor 7X is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core SoC and will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat, topped with EMUI 5.1. The storage variants of the smartphone include 32GB, 64GB and 128GB options, with the capacity of expanding the memory up to 256GB using an external microSD. Following the industry trend, the device boasts of a 5.93-inch near bezel-less, Full-HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It will run on a 4GB RAM and will be backed by a 3340 mAh battery.Optics of the smartphone include a dual-lens camera setup at the back, with a 16-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel Secondary lens with features like PDAF, LED-Flash, Face Detection, HDR and 1080p video recording @30fps. There is also an 8-megapixel shooter at the front, while the fingerprint sensor of the device has been shifted to the back.