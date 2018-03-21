English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honor Second Anniversery Sale: Offers on Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7X, Power Bank And More
Smartphones such as Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7X, along with Honor Power bank will be available with discounts and cashback options.
Honor Announces Discounts And Cashback Offers on Honor Store Second Anniversery Sale (Image: News18.com)
Honor, Huawei’s e-brand for digital natives today announced a slew of discount and cashback offers as part of Honor’s second-anniversary sale exclusively on its e-Store. Some of its budget smartphones such as Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7X, along with Honor Power bank will be available with discounts and cashback options. Consumers can avail 15% SuperCash on paying with MobiKwik wallet, with maximum amount being Rs 3,000. The offer is valid from March 21 until March 23.
Following are the offer explained in a detailed manner.
Honor 9 Lite Specifications
Honor 9 Lite sports a 5.65-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 1080x2160 pixels resolution and it bears an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device houses a 3GB and 4GB of RAM along with 32GB and 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. The smartphone runs on EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo software and is powered by a Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor. The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery.
Talking of the camera, the phone comes with a primary camera includes a 13-megapixel sensor, while the secondary camera includes a 2-megapixel sensor on both rear and front panels with a LED flash. In terms of connectivity, the device offers dual hybrid nano-SIM slot, 3.5 mm headphone jack, GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, The device also carry a fingerprint sensor at the back panel.
Honor 7X specifications
the Honor 7X is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core SoC and will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat, topped with EMUI 5.1. The storage variants of the smartphone include 32GB, 64GB and 128GB options, with the capacity of expanding the memory up to 256GB using an external microSD. Following the industry trend, the device boasts of a 5.93-inch near bezel-less, Full-HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It will run on a 4GB RAM and will be backed by a 3340 mAh battery.
Optics of the smartphone include a dual-lens camera setup at the back, with a 16-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel Secondary lens with features like PDAF, LED-Flash, Face Detection, HDR and 1080p video recording @30fps. There is also an 8-megapixel shooter at the front, while the fingerprint sensor of the device has been shifted to the back.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
Following are the offer explained in a detailed manner.
Honor 9 Lite Specifications
Honor 9 Lite sports a 5.65-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 1080x2160 pixels resolution and it bears an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device houses a 3GB and 4GB of RAM along with 32GB and 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. The smartphone runs on EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo software and is powered by a Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor. The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery.
Talking of the camera, the phone comes with a primary camera includes a 13-megapixel sensor, while the secondary camera includes a 2-megapixel sensor on both rear and front panels with a LED flash. In terms of connectivity, the device offers dual hybrid nano-SIM slot, 3.5 mm headphone jack, GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, The device also carry a fingerprint sensor at the back panel.
Honor 7X specifications
the Honor 7X is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core SoC and will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat, topped with EMUI 5.1. The storage variants of the smartphone include 32GB, 64GB and 128GB options, with the capacity of expanding the memory up to 256GB using an external microSD. Following the industry trend, the device boasts of a 5.93-inch near bezel-less, Full-HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It will run on a 4GB RAM and will be backed by a 3340 mAh battery.
Optics of the smartphone include a dual-lens camera setup at the back, with a 16-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel Secondary lens with features like PDAF, LED-Flash, Face Detection, HDR and 1080p video recording @30fps. There is also an 8-megapixel shooter at the front, while the fingerprint sensor of the device has been shifted to the back.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Recommended For You
- Proteas Exploit Smith's Weakness Against Left-arm Spin
- Saroj Khan Refuses To Comment on Jacqueline Fernandez's Highly Criticised 'Ek do teen' Revival
- Happy Birthday Rani Mukherji; Read The Actor's Open Letter On Her 40th
- Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Scam: Here's How it Helped Elect Donald Trump as US President
- Jackie Shroff's Wife Ayesha to be Interrogated as Call Record Scam Grows