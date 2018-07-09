Honor Teases The Launch of Honor Note 10 With a New Poster

Honor is all set to unveil the next edition of its Honor Note series 'Honor Note 10'. The Honor Note 10 will be the successor to two-year-old Honor Note 8. The Honor Note 10 might come with a 6.9-inch Super AMOLED display if the reports turn out to be true. Now, the company has teased this upcoming smartphone with a poster on Weibo. The phone’s poster reveals that the phone launch event will take place in Beijing, China. As of now, there is no confirmation of the launch date of the device. The device will come as a flagship variant by the company and is expected to run on its most powerful processor offering, the Kirin 970 SoC.Recently leaked image posted by GSMArena reveals a shipping carton from for Huawei mentioning a 6.9-inch Super AMOLED display as its content. The carton also reveals that the display is meant for a device codenamed Ravel. While earlier it was speculated that the display might be for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, it is now believed that Huawei might use the display for an entirely new device, in all probability, for an Honor Note series successor.