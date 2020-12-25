Honor V40 Series With 120Hz Display May Launch on January 12

The Honor V40 series will launch in China on January 12, a tipster indicated on Weibo. The new Honor smartphone series is expected include the vanilla V40 Pro and Honor V40 Pro Plus. Moreover, the same tipster on Weibo (via GSMArena) posted a screenshot of a 120fps beta test on the Honor V40, corroborating earlier rumours of the phone packing a 120Hz display. Honor that recently split from Huawei is yet to confirm the development of the smartphones.

As its name suggests, the Honor V40 will succeed the Honor V30 series that was launched in November 2019. It is unclear whether the phone would reach other global markets. Currently, the Honor View 20 (global variant of Honor V20) is available in India at starting Rs 37,999. Earlier in November this year, a tipster, who goes by the name, Teme claimed that the new Honor V40 would pack MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC while the Honor V40 Pro Plus is said to have Huawei's Kirin 9000 SoC. Both the smartphones may feature a 6.72-inch full-HD+ curved display with 120Hz refresh rate, the tipster added. As per an alleged render on Twitter, the smartphones are said to feature a quad rear camera setup. Additionally, one of the models (likely the Honor V40 Pro Plus) is said to carry dual front camera setup. In terms of charging, the Honor V40 series could feature 66W SuperCharge charging technology and 40W wireless charging, as well. Other details such as camera information, RAM and storage options, connectivity features, and more remain unclear.

Previously, reports had suggested about the launch of Honor V40 series in November 2020. Tipster Teme had also indicated at its launch in this month. Since Honor has not yet confirmed the development of the smartphones and both the launch date claims have been inaccurate so far - readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.