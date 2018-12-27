English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honor View 20 Coming Soon to India as an Amazon Exclusive, Registrations Begin
The Honor V20 price in China starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,400) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options and goes up to CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 35,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.
Honor, announced its exclusive tie-up with Amazon.in to sell its upcoming smartphone, the Honor View20. The device boasts of 48MP Camera, All-View Display Kirin 980 AI chipset with Dual NPU manufactured by 7nm process, and many more. Starting today, customers can register their interest for View20 on Amazon.in and get notified once pre-booking starts for the device.
Speaking on the exclusive tie-up with Amazon, Suhail Tariq, CMO at Huawei Consumer Business Group said, “We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with Amazon India. The partnership enables us to reach a larger audience, thereby, enabling more citizens to access the world’s finest technology. The HONOR View20 comes packed with three-world first technologies that are set to change the dynamics of the smartphone market both, globally and in India.”
The Honor V20 price in China starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,400) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options and goes up to CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 35,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Honor has also launched Moschino Edition of the device priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,600). The phone has triple rear cameras, a combination of 48MP SonyIMX586 primary camera in addition to a Time of Flight (ToF) camera, which is said to support 3D slimming feature. The triple camera for the Honor V20 also comes with AI features for extra clarity.
Honor V20 features a 6.4-inch FullView display. It sports a circular rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor and not an in-display sensor. The phone is powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 octa-core processor with its nine liquid cool technology and GPU Turbo 2.0. The phone comes with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM options coupled with 128GB and 256GB storage on board.
