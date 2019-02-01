English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2-min read

Honor View 20 to be Officially Available Offline via Reliance Digital, My Jio Stores

The Honor View 20 will now be available exclusively through offline stores including Reliance Digital and My Jio.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
Honor View 20 to be Officially Available Offline via Reliance Digital, My Jio Stores
The Honor View 20 will now be available exclusively through offline stores including Reliance Digital and My Jio.
Huawei’s sub-brand has announced an exclusive offline partnership with Reliance Digital, to make its latest handset, the Honor View20. The smartphone will now be made available offline across Reliance Digital and My Jio stores in over 700 cities while the pre-booking of the phone started from January 24. Customers can get their hands on the phone from offline stores starting February 6.

Commenting on the exclusive partnership with Reliance Digital, Suhail Tariq, CMO - Huawei Consumer Business Group said, “At HONOR, we are committed to delivering the best of technologies to our customers at affordable price points. In line with our commitment, the partnership with Reliance enables us to reach a larger audience. Further, this partnership allows the end-customer to experience firsthand the Honor View20 smartphone at Reliance Digital & My Jio stores across India and enables them to make an informed choice. We are confident that the end-customer will benefit from this tie-up.”

The Honor View 20 has a 6.4-inch screen with a 19.25:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a unique display with a hole in the front for the camera, which is placed on the top left corner. It features a TFT LCD display with a full HD+ resolution of 2310x1080 with a 91.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC. It will come in two variants, 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

As far as optics are concerned, the Honor View 20 will come with a 25-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a fixed focus lens. The 48-megapixel rear camera comes with a Sony IMX586 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture. There's a secondary 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor to capture the depth of an image, providing several 3D and beautification applications. It supports 960fps slow-motion video recording, autofocus, AI HDR, and LED flash. The Honor View 20 is running Magic UI from the company based on Android 9.0 Pie and is powered by 4000mAh battery with support for fast charging (4.5V/5A). Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C.

(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)

