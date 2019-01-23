English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honor View 20 With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera and Hole-Punch Selfie Camera Launched: Everything You Should Know
The Honor View 20 has a 6.4-inch screen with a 19.25:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a unique display with a hole in the front for the camera, which is placed on the top left corner.
Honor View 20 With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
Chinese smartphone player Huawei's sub-brand Honor has launched it's the new Honor View 20 at a special event in Paris revealing the price and more details.
The Honor View 20 has a 6.4-inch screen with a 19.25:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a unique display with a hole in the front for the camera, which is placed on the top left corner. It features a TFT LCD display with a full HD+ resolution of 2310x1080 with a 91.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC. It will come in two variants, 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.
As far as optics are concerned, the Honor View 20 will come with a 25-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a fixed focus lens. The 48-megapixel rear camera comes with a Sony IMX586 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture. There's a secondary 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor to capture the depth of an image, providing several 3D and beautification applications. It supports 960fps slow-motion video recording, autofocus, AI HDR, and LED flash. The Honor View 20 is running Magic UI from the company based on Android 9.0 Pie and is powered by 4000mAh battery with support for fast charging (4.5V/5A). Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C.
The new handset has been priced at EUR 569 (Rs 46,000 approx) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option, going up to EUR 649 (Rs 52,500 approx) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option available only in the Moschino Co-Design edition. The former version will be Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colour options, while the Moschino Co-Design edition will be available in Phantom Blue and Phantom Red colour options. The Honor View 20 will launch in India on 29 of January.
