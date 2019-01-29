Honor View 20 With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera, Hole-Punch Selfie Camera Launched in India For Rs 37,999

Chinese smartphone maker Honor has debuted the global version, Honor View20, in India today. The Honor View 20 price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 45,999. The company has announced three colour variants - Phantom Blue, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue colour options. Honor has already confirmed that the View20 will be available exclusively via Amazon India.The Honor View 20 has a 6.4-inch screen with a 19.25:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a unique display with a hole in the front for the camera, which is placed on the top left corner. It features a TFT LCD display with a full HD+ resolution of 2310x1080 with a 91.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC. It will come in two variants, 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.As far as optics are concerned, the Honor View 20 will come with a 25-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a fixed focus lens. The 48-megapixel rear camera comes with a Sony IMX586 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture. There's a secondary 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor to capture the depth of an image, providing several 3D and beautification applications. It supports 960fps slow-motion video recording, autofocus, AI HDR, and LED flash. The Honor View 20 is running Magic UI from the company based on Android 9.0 Pie and is powered by 4000mAh battery with support for fast charging (4.5V/5A). Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.