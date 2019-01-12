English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honor View 20 With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera to Launch in India For Nearly Rs 40,000
The device would be introduced on Amazon India and its pre-bookings would start on January 15.
Huawei's sub-brand Honor is set to launch the world's first punch-hole display phone, the View 20, with a 48MP primary camera in India for around Rs 40,000 on January 29, industry sources told IANS on Friday. The device would be introduced on Amazon India and its pre-bookings would start on January 15.
The smartphone, announced at Honor's Artology event in Hong Kong in December 2018, has a new full-view display experience, courtesy the Honor's "All-View Display". According to the company, the smartphone comes with eight world's first technologies that include 1.4Gbps cat21. modem.
This is the world's first in-screen front camera design, which is achieved by a complex 18-layer technology stack that carefully embeds the front camera in the display area of the screen and extends the display area to almost 100 per cent, the company claimed during its unveiling in December.
The device also has Artificial Intelligence (AI) computing power and graphic processing power enabled by the dual-ISP and dual-NPU of Huawei's own Kirin 980 chipset.
