Honor View 20 With 48-Megapixel to launch in India today: How to watch Livestream, Expected Price And More

Chinese smartphone maker Honor is set to launch the View20 as the first smartphone with hole punch display design in India today. The device received a global launch last week and will be introduced in the Indian market today. The India launch of Honor View20 is set to begin at 12:00PM IST and the launch event is being held in Gurugram. The e-brand of Huawei will stream the event live on its Facebook account as well as on YouTube. Honor has already confirmed that the View20 will be available exclusively via Amazon India.The Honor View 20 has a 6.4-inch screen with a 19.25:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a unique display with a hole in the front for the camera, which is placed on the top left corner. It features a TFT LCD display with a full HD+ resolution of 2310x1080 with a 91.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC. It will come in two variants, 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.As far as optics are concerned, the Honor View 20 will come with a 25-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a fixed focus lens. The 48-megapixel rear camera comes with a Sony IMX586 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture. There's a secondary 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor to capture the depth of an image, providing several 3D and beautification applications. It supports 960fps slow-motion video recording, autofocus, AI HDR, and LED flash. The Honor View 20 is running Magic UI from the company based on Android 9.0 Pie and is powered by 4000mAh battery with support for fast charging (4.5V/5A). Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.