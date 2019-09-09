Honor View 30 to Launch Soon with New Kirin 990 SoC, 5G Connectivity

Honor, a sub-brand of Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei, has confirmed the launch of the Honor View 30, to be named Honor V30 in its hometown, China. According to the reveal poster, the name has been confirmed and is in line with how the premium segment device has been typically named so far. Alongside the Huawei P and Honor Mate lineups, the Honor V lineup also serves at the top of Huawei and Honor's product portfolios, in an increasingly crowded premium Android smartphone market.

The reveal poster further states that the smartphone will be launched with Huawei's new HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC inside, which is the company's first flagship processor with integrated 5G connectivity. The processor is among the first mobile processors in the world to have been fabricated using the 7nm+ electroultraviolet (EUV) lithography process, which is the international standard that all leading mobile processors are expected to adopt.

As a result, the Honor View 30 (or V30 in China) is also set to feature integrated 5G connectivity, joining the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus as the select number of OEMs with 5G phones in their portfolio. Not much else is known about the Honor View 30 so far, but given what we have seen so far, flagship specifications are most likely going to be in order.

It remains to be seen when the smartphone is launched, and which markets are selected for launch. The Honor View series has typically been introduced in India, and it remains to be seen when the device comes to India.

