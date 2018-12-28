English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honor View20 to Get a Moschino Edition: Watch Video
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Honor announced the China launch of the View20, a phone that will come in four flavors: blue, black, red, and Moschino.
Honor View20 to Get a Moschino Edition: Watch Video
Another day, another smartphone collaboration with a luxury brand; instead of Honor teaming up with an automobile manufacturer as its brother-company Huawei did with Porsche and OnePlus did with McLaren, the Chinese device-maker chose to collaborate with Moschino, the iconic Italian fashion brand. The latest Honor flagship device, the View20, is following the hole-punch trend that is fast replacing the conventional rectangular notch that's typically placed in the top center of the screen. Honor opted for a circular notch design pushed off to the top left corner much like Huawei's Nova 4, and what we're expecting for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 range.
The camera within that circular in-display cutout is 25 MP and an accompanying 48 MP rear camera is powered by Sony's IMX586 image sensor. The second back camera is a TOF 3D camera which can allegedly track your movements and turn the View20 into a motion-controlled gaming console reminiscent of the Xbox Kinect.
To commemorate the launch of this flagship model, Honor collaborated with Moschino to develop "an exclusive Moschino-inspired range, the ideal fashion-statement for the ultimate phone fashionista," aimed at young users across the globe. The phone will go on sale in China on December 28 starting at RMB 2,999 (about $440), and the global launch will take place on January 22 in Paris.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
#HONORView20 invites you to join in the excitement and #SeeTheUnseen together as it launches in China yesterday and globally on 22 Jan in Paris . 🎉The excitement has just begun. https://t.co/rP7l0AQ9Tu pic.twitter.com/OoJjG4Txlq— Honor Smartphone (@Honorglobal) December 27, 2018
The camera within that circular in-display cutout is 25 MP and an accompanying 48 MP rear camera is powered by Sony's IMX586 image sensor. The second back camera is a TOF 3D camera which can allegedly track your movements and turn the View20 into a motion-controlled gaming console reminiscent of the Xbox Kinect.
To commemorate the launch of this flagship model, Honor collaborated with Moschino to develop "an exclusive Moschino-inspired range, the ideal fashion-statement for the ultimate phone fashionista," aimed at young users across the globe. The phone will go on sale in China on December 28 starting at RMB 2,999 (about $440), and the global launch will take place on January 22 in Paris.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- A 'Jabra' Fan, With Insane Photoshop Skills, is Gatecrashing Bollywood Parties
- US Government is Concerned About India's New E-commerce Policy Impact on Amazon And Walmart's Businesses
- Thackeray vs Manikarnika: Who will Emerge the Winner at the Republic Day Box Office?
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results