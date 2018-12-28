English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honor View20 to Get a Moschino Edition: Watch Video

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Honor announced the China launch of the View20, a phone that will come in four flavors: blue, black, red, and Moschino.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:December 28, 2018, 2:59 PM IST
Another day, another smartphone collaboration with a luxury brand; instead of Honor teaming up with an automobile manufacturer as its brother-company Huawei did with Porsche and OnePlus did with McLaren, the Chinese device-maker chose to collaborate with Moschino, the iconic Italian fashion brand. The latest Honor flagship device, the View20, is following the hole-punch trend that is fast replacing the conventional rectangular notch that's typically placed in the top center of the screen. Honor opted for a circular notch design pushed off to the top left corner much like Huawei's Nova 4, and what we're expecting for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 range.




The camera within that circular in-display cutout is 25 MP and an accompanying 48 MP rear camera is powered by Sony's IMX586 image sensor. The second back camera is a TOF 3D camera which can allegedly track your movements and turn the View20 into a motion-controlled gaming console reminiscent of the Xbox Kinect.

To commemorate the launch of this flagship model, Honor collaborated with Moschino to develop "an exclusive Moschino-inspired range, the ideal fashion-statement for the ultimate phone fashionista," aimed at young users across the globe. The phone will go on sale in China on December 28 starting at RMB 2,999 (about $440), and the global launch will take place on January 22 in Paris.



