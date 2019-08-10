Honor Vision Series is the First TV to Run on HarmonyOS
The Honor Vision smart television features a 55-inch 4K HDR display, flanked by minimal bezels on three sides.
Equipped with its own operating system called HarmonyOS or HongMeng in Chinese, Huawei's sub-brand Honor on Saturday launched "Honor Vision Series" -- its first smart screen at the ongoing Huawei Developer Conference (HDC) in Dongguan City, China. The Honor Vision series includes the 2GB+16GB standard version and the 2GB+32GB PRO variant, priced at 3,799 yuan and 4,799 yuan, respectively.
Both variants of Honor Vision feature a 55-inch 4K HDR display. There's a three-side bezel-less full-view design with a screen-to-body ratio of up to 94 per cent. "Honor Vision defines the future of televisions with our 'Sharp Tech' innovations. It will play a more critical role in the future of smart family life. It is not only a home entertainment centre, but also an information sharing centre, a control management centre and a multi-device interaction centre," George Zhao, President, Honor, said in a statement.
The smart screen sports a 6.9mm full metal frame and a diamond-patterned rear, supporting an intelligent breathing light and TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort Mode. The "Honor Vision" sports three self-developed intelligent chipsets -- the Honghu 818 Intelligent Display Chipset, an AI Camera NPU chipset and a flagship-level Wi-Fi chipset. Huawei is the world's second-largest smartphone seller in the world after Samsung, but the US-China trade tensions raised questions about the company's continued access to the Android systems in the future.
The company unveiled its HarmonyOS at the event on Friday. As the latest intelligent display chip available globally, "Honghu 818" carries a magic image-processing engine. "The new innovative HarmonyOS supports all user scenarios across a broad range of devices and platforms, in order to deliver a consistent experience with low latency and strong security," the company added.
