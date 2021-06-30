Chinese smartphone maker Honor that was previously owned by Huawei has launched its latest smartphone, the Honor X20 SE in China. The Honor X20 SE comes with a MediaTek Dimensity processor and a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone is powered by Android 11-based Magic UI 4.1. This comes as the company’s second offering ever since it split with Huawei. The Honor X20 SE has been priced at CNY 1,799 in China (roughly Rs 20,700) onwards for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 22,900). The smartphone has been launched in four colour options - Magic Night Black, Blue Water Emerald, Titaniu Silver, and Cherry Pink Gold. The smartphone will go on sale in China on July 9 and there is no word on the international availability just yet.

The Honor X20 SE comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ TFT LCD display with a hole-punch cutout. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. There is a 4,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera on the Honor X20 SE that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Up front, the Honor X20 SE has a 16-megapixel front shooter.

Connectivity options on the Honor X20 SE include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.1, USB type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and more. Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on board.

