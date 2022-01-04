Honor's First Foldable Smartphone Is Coming On January 10

Honor has confirmed that the brand’s first foldable smartphone ‘Honor Magic V’ will be officially launched in its home market China on January 10. According to the teaser poster, the upcoming phone will house a triple-camera setup on the back with the camera sensors placed vertically. The Honor Magic V will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and come pre-loaded with Android 12 out of the box, reports GSMArena.

The large internal display has a punch-hole cutout in the upper right corner while the external cover display will have a centered punch hole camera. Magic V’s front display supports a 90Hz refresh rate, whereas the inner screen offers a 120Hz refresh rate. Recently, Honor CEO Zhao revealed that the Magic V foldable smartphone is equipped with the company’s self-developed patented hinge technology which is said to be the thinnest in the industry.

The foldable smartphones are rising in popularity. According to techARC, foldable smartphones are set to witness a massive 638 percent jump in sales in India in 2021 and are expected to touch a record three lakh units sales in 2022.

After Samsung, Chinese brand OPPO has also launched its maiden foldable smartphone called ‘Find N’ that comes with triple-camera at the rear, selfie cameras on both inner and outer displays, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and up to 12GB RAM.

