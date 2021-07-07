Horizon, Horizon Pro Preorders Start at Rs 1.2 Lakh, Offer Up to 4K 300-inch Screens

Horizon, the projector lineup owned by Xgimi, is now up for preorders in India. The new projector lineup is being offered in two variants – Horizon and Horizon Pro, and both the projectors will be available for early bird purchasers to preorder right away. Retail sales of both the projectors will start from “early or mid” August, according to the company’s launch note, which is also when all preordered projectors will be delivered to buyers. The two projectors are both capable of 300 inch screen projections, but while the Horizon projector can protect only in full HD, Horizon Pro will be able to go all the way to 4K resolution.

The Horizon, according to its launch note, features a “built-in AI optical sensor.” The sensor seemingly offers low latency, along with “stunning contrast” and something that the brand calls “integrated” optics – we reckon it refers to a high quality optical lens. The full HD projector can project screens from 30 inches to 300 inches, and offers dual 8W Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby certification. The projector is certified with 25,000 hours lamp life, and features the Android TV 10.0 software in possibly its stock interface. It goes up to 2,200 ANSI lumens peak brightness, and offers 40-degree auto screen correction for maintaining visual level.

The Horizon Pro, meanwhile, offers 4K resolution at up to 300 inch screens, and 8W dual Harman Kardon speakers with DTS-HD and DTS Studio Dolby sound certification. The projector shares other specifications such as projection bulb peak capacity, life span and Android 10 software with the standard Horizon variant. Both the projectors also feature MEMC frame interpolation technology to fix any motion blurs, making sure that all visuals stay smooth. The company has also claimed that its 60Hz motion compensation technology can fix any motion correction issues on the move. The projectors also feature keystone correction and autofocus rectification, which should maintain crisp visuals – at least on paper.

The Horizon projector is now available for preorders at Rs 1,25,000, with early bird buyers getting an extra Rs 5,000 off. The Horizon Pro, meanwhile, costs Rs 1,87,500, with a Rs 10,000 special discount for early bird purchases.

