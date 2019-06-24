Hotstar Clocked 100 Million Active Users During The India Vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup Match
Hotstar says that 66 percent of the 100 Mn users came in from towns beyond the big metro cities.
Popular streaming service Hotstar has logged in with its largest ever reach in a single day. It is no surprise that this day was the one featuring the ICC Cricket World Cup match India vs Pakistan. Hotstar, which has the exclusive digital streaming rights for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 says they recorded 100 million active users in the day, with a highest concurrency of 15.6 million, which is the highest ever in a cricket match. In fact, Hotstar says that 66 percent of the 100 Mn users came in from towns beyond the big metro cities.
“We are delighted to have been able to deliver an uninterrupted cricket watching experience to such a large audience at once. Having achieved a single day platform reach of 100 million demonstrates the indisputable technology prowess that Hotstar brings to the OTT industry. This remarkable achievement has helped us set a new viewership benchmark,” says Varun Narang, Chief Product Officer, Hotstar, in an official statement.
Hotstar is streaming all matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup in 6 languages - English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The streaming service is available on Android, iOS, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV and the web. Hotstar is offering the Premium and VIP subscription packages in India, apart from the free tier that allows access to certain content.
