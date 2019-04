Hotstar Premium Monthly Subscription Now Starts Rs 299, Could Feature Disney+ Content

The monthly subscription cost for Hotstar Premium has been increased from Rs 199 to Rs 299. The new revised price has already gone live on the streaming service although the price for annual subscription remains the same at Rs 999. From what we know, the recently introduced Hotstar VIP plan has not witnessed any changes either.This means that users who want to access the premium services, now have to pay Rs 299 a month. Hotstar Premium offers access to American TV shows, Hollywood movies, live sports, latest episodes of Indian TV shows, Indian movie premieres, and Hotstar Specials. There is no confirmation whether the new pricing is applicable to new users or will it also apply for existing customers who are already a part of Hotstar Premium.Additionally, a report says that Hotstar will be adding content from the recently announced Disney+ streaming service as the latter will not be launching as a separate service in India. The reason for this could be the fact that Disney became the owner of Star Television and Hotstar after the acquisition of 21st Century Fox was concluded earlier this year. Disney+ was announced last week and is expected to launch globally in November. It is confirmed to have over 7,500 TV show episodes and 500 movies at launch. This will include content from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic and Disney titles.