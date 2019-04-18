English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hotstar Premium Monthly Subscription Now Starts Rs 299, Could Feature Disney+ Content
The new monthly cost for Hotstar Premium is now Rs 299 per month. There are no changes to the annual and VIP membership plans.
The new monthly cost for Hotstar Premium is now Rs 299 per month. There are no changes to the annual and VIP membership plans.
Loading...
The monthly subscription cost for Hotstar Premium has been increased from Rs 199 to Rs 299. The new revised price has already gone live on the streaming service although the price for annual subscription remains the same at Rs 999. From what we know, the recently introduced Hotstar VIP plan has not witnessed any changes either.
This means that users who want to access the premium services, now have to pay Rs 299 a month. Hotstar Premium offers access to American TV shows, Hollywood movies, live sports, latest episodes of Indian TV shows, Indian movie premieres, and Hotstar Specials. There is no confirmation whether the new pricing is applicable to new users or will it also apply for existing customers who are already a part of Hotstar Premium.
Additionally, a report says that Hotstar will be adding content from the recently announced Disney+ streaming service as the latter will not be launching as a separate service in India. The reason for this could be the fact that Disney became the owner of Star Television and Hotstar after the acquisition of 21st Century Fox was concluded earlier this year. Disney+ was announced last week and is expected to launch globally in November. It is confirmed to have over 7,500 TV show episodes and 500 movies at launch. This will include content from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic and Disney titles.
This means that users who want to access the premium services, now have to pay Rs 299 a month. Hotstar Premium offers access to American TV shows, Hollywood movies, live sports, latest episodes of Indian TV shows, Indian movie premieres, and Hotstar Specials. There is no confirmation whether the new pricing is applicable to new users or will it also apply for existing customers who are already a part of Hotstar Premium.
Additionally, a report says that Hotstar will be adding content from the recently announced Disney+ streaming service as the latter will not be launching as a separate service in India. The reason for this could be the fact that Disney became the owner of Star Television and Hotstar after the acquisition of 21st Century Fox was concluded earlier this year. Disney+ was announced last week and is expected to launch globally in November. It is confirmed to have over 7,500 TV show episodes and 500 movies at launch. This will include content from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic and Disney titles.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Actress Says Multiple Political Parties Asked Her to Campaign for Elections
- SOTY 2 Song 'The Jawaani': Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Give Tiger Shroff a Run for Money
- Fardeen Khan on Being Body-Shamed: I've Been Bashed Unnecessarily, We Need to Get Over These Things
- Kriti Sanon Slays in Monochrome with A Message for Her ‘Mehboob’
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Chandimal Out, Malinga Mulls Retirement as Sri Lanka Name Squad
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results