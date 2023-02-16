CHANGE LANGUAGE
How Google Plans To Compete With ChatGPT And Make Bard AI Chatbot Better
1-MIN READ

How Google Plans To Compete With ChatGPT And Make Bard AI Chatbot Better

Last Updated: February 16, 2023, 17:07 IST

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File photo)

Google is looking to quickly integrate the AI chatbot with its Search platform but the process has been delayed because of some challenges with Bard.

Google is finding it hard to succeed in the AI arena ever since ChatGPT came into the picture. The company which has been mastering data and AI for years is now battling with a product like Bard that has yet to convince the public. And the latest effort from the company involves asking its employees to use Bard for two to four hours and help them test the AI Chatbot to make it better, accurate and as good as ChatGPT.

This letter was sent by Sundar Pichai and their aim is to make Bard better so that they can quickly integrate with Google Search and maybe Chrome browser in the coming months, as per the report from Business Insider.

Google has been found wanting in the AI Search market, especially since Microsoft decided to invest heavily in Open AI and use that partnership to integrate ChatGPT into Bing Search and Edge browser among others.

While Microsoft is getting all the plaudits for its move, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has faced internal criticism for rolling out Bard in a rush, which even meant that Google lost billions in the market because of its poor results. Google has called it a code-red situation, which has forced biggies like Sergey Brin to start accessing Google code once again.

The problem for Google is that ChatGPT is already capable of giving human-like answers, and the company believes that having data dog-fed through its internal testers, the AI Chatbot could quickly improve and give a tough fight to ChatGPT.

Google needs to be sensible with Bard and not push out a half-baked product which can only damage the company’s reputation in the market. It will be interesting to see how the latest attempt from Google and Co. pans out, and if they are able to get Bard off the ground in the best form.

