It isn’t a surprise when the annual Ericsson ConsumerLab report on how Indians are using their smartphones now, is pointing towards significantly increased usage. The Ericsson ConsumerLab report titled The Future of Urban Reality has captured data and insights from smartphone and internet users between the ages of 15 and 69 years in India, and suggests that not only has the average time spent online gone up significantly but also more Indians want to buy a 5G ready smartphone this year. What stands out though is the observation that as many as 36% of the surveyed Indian smartphone and internet users think it is fine to monitor people’s information to safeguard against crime, as against just 13% who felt the same globally.

• The Ericsson ConsumerLab report says that Indians now spend an average of 3.4 hours per day online—this ties in with the students as well as the remote workforce spending an additional up to 3 hours per day for online classes or work. On a smartphone specifically, that went up to 5 hours and 24 minutes every day.

• As many as 46% users also spent time on e-learning platforms during the pandemic. General web browsing (around 89 minutes a day) and watching short or long video content (around 92 minutes a day) also took up a large chunk of the time. Of the total time spent online, around 10% of that was also taken up by voice calls.

• “Consumers will have added 10 hours per week of online time, and 2.5 more services to their daily online activities as they enter the next normal,” says the Ericsson ConsumerLab report. Globally, 64 percent of consumers believe that by the year 2025, the general stress level in their country will be much higher than it is at this time.

• Smartphones seem to be the choice tool to access the internet, with 52% of the surveyed users in India preferring those to a PC or a laptop. There could be many factors deciding that, including the ownership of a laptop and access to a wired broadband service. This has also meant that 4 in every 5 smartphone users are interested in buying a 5G ready smartphone in 2021 and beyond.

• There is also a definite affinity towards the mobile service providers, such as Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vi. Every 7 in 10 smartphone users believe the service provider they have subscribed to for prepaid or postpaid connectivity are market leaders in most areas. Also, more than 58% of the users surveyed for the Ericsson ConsumerLab report believe their chosen mobile service provider will be the market leader for 5G services.

• Globally, there is also a shift towards online shopping. “Before the pandemic, online shopping accounted for around 34% of all consumer product purchases globally, including fashion, technology and home décor. During the pandemic, this increased to 53%. Consumers predict online shopping will become a more common feature in the next normal for their shopping needs,” says the report.

