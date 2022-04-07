How Is Tata Neu ‘Super App’ Different From Amazon, Paytm and Other Shopping Apps

Tata has launched its new “super app," the Tata Neu app that comes as a one-stop-shop for payments, shopping, booking flights and hotels, paying bills, food delivery, and more. The app comes in competition with Paytm, which also serves a similar purpose. The Tata Neu app facilitates all these services via Tata’s own ventures like payments via Tata Pay, food delivery via QMin and Starbucks, shopping via Tata Cliq, groceries via Big Basket, Hotels via Taj, flights via Air Asia, and so on. The app has been launched for end users on both iOS and Android. Users can download the app from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The Tata Neu app comes as a good alternative to other shopping and online services apps like Paytm, Amazon, Flipkart, and more. In this article, we will take a look at how the Tata Neu app is different from competition in terms of the services it provides, and the overall user experience.

Tata Neu Provides Services Via Existing Tata Products

The biggest and most evident difference between Tata and its competition is the fact that all services are linked to existing Tata products currently. As mentioned, payments is facilitated via Tata Pay, shopping and retail is facilitated via Tata Cliq, groceries are linked to Big Basket, electronics are sold via Croma, medicine and healthcare is provided through 1mg, flights via Air Asia, Hotels via Taj, food is facilitated via QMin and Starbucks, and so on.

Not Just An E-Commerce Or Payments Platform

Tata Neu is not just an e-commerce platform like Amazon or Flipkart, nor is it just a payments service like Paytm or Amazon Pay. The app provides a plethora of services to its users across areas and industries like payments, e-commerce, flights and hotels, entertainment, and more. Now, while Paytm does most of this and Amazon has several different services like Amazon Pay for payments and Amazon Fresh for groceries, it is not as vast as the amount of services that Tata Neu offers in one place like flights and hotels, and the likes.

What is the USP of Tata Neu App Over Paytm, Amazon

The ease of finding all services in one place from credible entities in their respective categories is a factor that will drive people towards Tata Neu over competition. Further, currently the app is offering a slew of deals and discounts under each category for new users.

What is Tata Neucoins Reward Points

The Tata Neu app also offers reward points on each purchase, something similar to Flipkart’s SuperCoins or the Cred Coins you get on Cred after paying your credit card bills. Tata Neu explains that customers will earn ‘NeuCoins’ every time they make a purchase, which can be redeemed for an equal amount of Rs the next time you shop (1 NeuCoin = ₹1). The company says, “This guarantees you unlimited freedom to earn anywhere, spend everywhere and maximize your savings". Such offers are also offered by payment apps like Google Play and Paytm to keep users onboard.

What Is Tata NeuPass

The Tata Neu app has an upcoming feature called “NeuPass," which seems to be a pass-like service that holds your “NeuCoins" and tells you the details like how many NeuCoins are coming and when the existing ones are expiring.

Tata Neu App STORIES AND IPL

The Tata Neu app also has a dedicated tab called ‘Stories’ that includes buying guides and stories from IPL. Since Tata became the main sponsor of IPL 2022, it has special videos and articles on IPL teams and players to attract cricket-loving fans. Similarly the platform also offers guides for tech and fashion. Under the ‘Flip the page’ option, users can select between TATA IPL fever, Tech bulletin, Travel diaries, Fashion journal, and Food digest. There is also a IPL 2022 category while browsing through the services, which teases the Tata Neu Instagram page with an offer to win IPL 2022 tickets. The IPL 2022 section also shows NeuPass deals, IPL Guides, information like stadiums, and more.

