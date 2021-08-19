How Many Hours Are You Spending Using Your Apple iPhone? Here Is How To Know

Most people using smartphones these days are often complaining about the massive amount of time they end up spending on their device, without realising it at the time. This not only ends up wasting the users time but is also harmful for the eyes. In order to control your screen time you must first be aware of how many hours you are exactly spending on the screen. Apple users have access to a screen time feature built into iOS. Those who are using an iPhone have the option to know the time spent on screen and on each app. Furthermore, with the screen time feature you also get the option of scheduling your downtime and setting limitations on apps that you are likely to use during the down time period. Moreover you can also set limits to communication related apps and can also block notifications. You can also opt for using the Do Not Disturb feature with your downtime so that you aren’t disturbed by calls or sms related to notifications. This will help you focus on staying off screen.

The iPhone user can also manage their progress or the amount of time spent on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. This will help you in knowing your progress and you can make changes to the settings accordingly. Follow these easy steps to check the screen time on your iPhone.

Step 1: Launch the Settings app

Step 2: Scroll Down till you find an option that reads ‘Screen Time’

Step 3: A new page will open where all features of the option will be listed. At the end of the list there will be a tab that reads continue. Tap it

Step 4: On the next page select the tab that reads, ‘This is my iPhone’

Step 5: You will see a bar graph which will tell you the amount of hours you have spent on your mobile screen.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here