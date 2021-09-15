How Much The New Apple iPhone 13 Series Costs In India And How To Preorder

The new Apple iPhone 13 series have received the official India pricing, and you can now start counting the pennies in preparation for splurging on the new Apple iPhones. The new Apple iPhone 13 Mini, the Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max get price tags starting Rs 69,900 for the entire range, which isn’t entirely dissimilar from the pricing of the iPhone 12 series released last year. The new iPhone 13 series will go on sale on the Apple India Online Store, alongside the iPhone 12 series which continues to be available as well the latest generation Apple iPhone SE and the iPhone 11 series.

The Apple iPhone 13 Mini costs Rs 69,900 for the 128GB storage option, which is the entry-spec variant this time around. The 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 79,900 while the 512GB storage option costs Rs 99,900. You can have the Apple iPhone 13 Mini in Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and (PRODUCT)RED colour options. You will get up to Rs 9,000 as trade-in value for an existing iPhone or smartphone. You can preorder the iPhone 13 Mini from September 17 with shipments starting from September 24. You can preorder the iPhone 13 Mini and indeed the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max on the Apple India Online Store from 5:30pm on September 17. All storage options as well as colours are up for preorders from the outset.

The Apple iPhone 13 price tags start at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant. The mid-spec 256GB variant is priced at Rs 89,900 while the 512GB option costs Rs 1,09,900. You can have the Apple iPhone 13 in Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and (PRODUCT)RED colour options. You will get between Rs 9,000 and Rs 46,120 as trade-in value for an existing iPhone or smartphone for a new iPhone 13. You can preorder the iPhone 13 from September 17 with shipments starting from September 24.

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro now gets 128GB storage in the entry spec trim and this is priced at Rs 1,19,900. The 256GB option costs Rs 1,29,900 while the 512GB storage option is priced at Rs 1,49,900. There is now the new top-spec 1TB storage variant as well which costs Rs 1,69,900. The colour options for the Apple iPhone 13 Pro are the new Sierra Blue as well as the familiar Silver, Gold and Graphite. You will get between Rs 9,000 and Rs 46,120 as trade-in value for an existing iPhone or smartphone for a new iPhone 13 Pro. Preorders start later in the day on September 17 and the new iPhone 13 Pro goes on sale on September 24.

The iPhone Pro 13 Pro Max is the largest iPhone in the line-up, following the template of the previous years. The prices are Rs 1,29,900 (128GB), Rs 1,39,900 (256GB), Rs 1,59,900 (512GB) and Rs 1,79,900 (1TB). The colour options for the Apple iPhone 13 Pro are the new Sierra Blue as well as the familiar Silver, Gold and Graphite. You will get between Rs 9,000 and Rs 46,120 as trade-in value for an existing iPhone or smartphone for a new iPhone 13 Pro. Preorders start later in the day on September 17 and the new iPhone 13 Pro goes on sale on September 24.

