How Strong Should Surveillance Laws be: We Are Not Offline, Even When We think We Are

You win some, you lose some. This old age adage stands 100% true for the issues we are facing not only as a country, but globally as well. The digital boom brought the world to our fingertips. Social media opened up a whole new world for people to communicate and know each other. The huge leaps we have taken in technology have furthered our knowledge of the universe, and continues to bring up new information by the hour. But all of this, comes at a cost, which we are slowly becoming cognizant to, and that cost we are paying is the loss of privacy and agency. It is becoming increasingly difficult to get offline, even when you are offline. How, in this case, do we manage to maintain our privacy, not have our data be used against us by corporations hungry for it, and how do we skip the surveillance?

The recent ban against 59 Chinese apps by the Indian government must give you an idea of the need to protect personal data and enact a data protection law. If your personal data is being sold and being used, and all of it without your explicit permission, then is a breach and must be taken care of. And if as an individual, your data is so important, imagine army secrets and large scale national development plans being scoped out as well.

We spoke to Former Chairman NTRO Mr. PV Kumar speaking on a number of tech issues that India is currently facing, including the need for encryption and surveillance law. All of this and more, in the first episode of #SecDevTalks, the latest series by The Dialogue in partnership with Nullcon and CNN News18.