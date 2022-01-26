How to Access 'Apple TV Plus' Without an Apple Device

Despite the never-ending list of shows and movies to watch on various streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime, there is still some exclusive content that we miss out on as we don’t have the access to it.

The same is with Apple TV+ which offers movies and shows worth watching but at the same time, it also requires users to sign in from their Apple IDs leaving the non-Apple users out of the ambit. Whenever you buy an Apple device, you are required to make an Apple ID through which you can use the various Apple service like iTunes, iCloud, Game Centre Services and Apple TV app as well.

However, one can still make an Apple ID without having an Apple device. For that just open a browser on your system and follow the steps below.

Step – 1 Visit the official Apple TV+ webpage and click on sign in.

Step – 2 Now, select ‘Create New Apple ID’ and continue.

Step – 3 Enter your personal information such as name and email address and create a password for it.

Step – 4 The email address that you enter will be your Apple ID so make sure to enter a working one. Apple will then send a code to your email address for verification.

Step – 5 You will be also asked to choose 3 security questions and answers that help in restoring your account in case you forget your password.

Step – 6 Now enter the captcha and click continue.

Step – 7 In the last step to create your Apple ID, you will have to enter the verification code sent to your email address by Apple.

Step – 8 Your Apple ID has now been created. You can now easily use this ID to access Apple TV and other Apple services.

Step – 9 Another way to create an Apple ID is through the Apple Music app.

Step – 10 Download the Apple Music app on your android device and create an Apple ID there.

Step – 11 Start a music trial and use that Apple ID to log in to Apple TV.

