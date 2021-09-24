How To Activate Instagram’s Dark Mode On Both Android And iPhone

For many people, Instagram is a late-night companion that helps them spend the inactive wee hours of the day, showing an infinite amount of content. If you’re one of those who like to scroll through your feed or tap through your Stories, then you should read on. Dark Mode on Instagram changes the theme to a black or dark blue-based theme instead of the white, making it less straining for users’ eyes and maybe saving your phone’s battery.

Here are some easy steps following which you can also apply the dark theme on Instagram:

For Android Users

Step 1: Go to Settings

Step 2: Scroll through the options and select Display

Step 3: Find the Dark theme toggle and switch it to activate the theme

Step 4: Open Instagram

You will see that the white pixels have disappeared, and the dark mode is activated on your application

For iOS Users

Step 1: Go to Settings

Step 2: Find the option Display and Brightness and tap on it

Step 3: Now select Dark to switch to the desired theme

Step 4: Launch Instagram

The gray and back shades are very beneficial for your phone’s overall performance and curbs the harmful glare that the white pixels cause. This case is more prevalent in AMOLED screens, where the black pixels are limited to the minimum to give a bright display to users.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here