How to Add Amitabh Bachchan's Voice on Alexa-Powered Amazon Echo Devices and App

Amazon came with a surprise earlier in August that let users change the voice of its virtual assistant Alexa. Users could now add the voice of award-winning Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on their Alexa-powered devices. Similar to ‘Alexa’ wake up call, users can ask ‘Amit Ji’ the time and other queries. However, getting this new feature has some limitations and does not come for free.

The new voice option is supported on Amazon Echo speakers and the Amazon android app. On Amazon Echo devices, Bachchan will be able to respond in both English and Hindi; however, the Amazon Android app only comes with an English option. One should also note that the actor’s voice will not be as efficient as Alexa’s as users will not be able to create shopping lists or set reminders. Currently, the ‘Amit Ji’ voice option is available to purchase for Rs 99 instead of Rs 299 as a part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. In a few simple steps, you can enable ‘Amit Ji’s’ voice on your supported device.

Step 1: On your android device, launch the Amazon app.

Step 2: On In the Amazon Android app, press the microphone icon near the Amazon search bar on the top.

Step 3: Speak “Alexa! Introduce me to Amit Ji," and wait. The app will take you to the product page of “Amitabh Bachchan – celebrity voice on Alexa." Alternatively, you can speak to your Echo device as well and that too will take you to the product page on your Amazon app that is connected with the device.

Step 4: On the product page, you will see a description of the celebrity voice service, read it carefully, and click on the ‘Buy Now’ button and make payment.

Step 5: Once you have made the purchase, say to Alexa on your Echo device or Amazon Android app “Alexa, enable Amit Ji wake word."

Step 6: From now, Alexa will be able to wake up when you say a command starting with “Amit Ji." To discover what all options you get, ask “Amit Jai, what can you do?"

If you are not satisfied with the limited features Amit Ji’s voice offers, you can request a full refund within three days of the purchase by contacting Amazon’s customer support. This feature is not supported on first-generation Echo devices except Echo Plus. Alexa apps on iPhone as well as FireTV devices also do not support the service (yet).

