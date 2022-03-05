How To Add Google Weather App To Your Android Phone's Home Screen

Having the correct whether update can come in handy when you step out for anything. So, if you know that there might be some showers in your area, you would be prepared with an umbrella or a raincoat. Google’s weather widget is a trusted and accurate source of weather and climate updates throughout. Though there’s no app from Google for weather updates on the Play Store, users can add a weather widget to their home screen for regular updates.

Google’s Weather feature offers all the necessary daily info on the main page. Starting with the current temperature on the top, you can scroll down to access other important information updates like hourly forecast, wind speed, precipitation, and sunrise/sunset times. The widget also shares forecasts for upcoming days. The interface is clean and simple without much clutter blocking your device’s home screen. While you may feel that you are missing out on some extra options, Google’s Weather app showcases all the required information.

Google’s Weather app is part of the Google app on your Android phone, and you can easily add a separate widget to your home screen for getting timely updates about the weather in your area.

To start with, launch your Google app or download it from the Play Store if you don’t have it already. Once you install the Google app and launch it, follow these simple steps to receive weather updates on your mobile device.

- Open the app’s main screen and tap on the search box on the top.

- Type “weather" in the search box and initiate the search.

- The results will show the current weather information in your area.

- Now, tap on the three-dot menu on the top right side of the weather card.

- Of the available option in the menu, select, “Add to Home Screen"

The selection will lead to a pop-up titled “Add To Home Screen". Tap and drag the little Sun icon in the pop to the home screen where you wish to position the widget.

- Alternatively, you can also tap on the “Tap Automatically" to automatically add the weather app to the last home screen of your device.

Now, you can easily access the weather update by swiping the home screen left-right and tap on it to get a full update of your area.

Removing the weather app from your home screen is also an easy process. Just when you need to free up your screen, you can tap and hold the app icon and select “Remove" from the menu. Tap “remove" for Google’s Weather app on Android.

The Weather App, however, will continue to be part of the Google app on your phone even after getting removed from the home screen. You can easily add it back whenever needed.

