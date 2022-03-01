How to Add Trigger Warning on Tweets Carrying 'Sensitive' Images

Twitter has started rolling out a new feature where users can apply this warning to their photo or video tweets. It will give viewers a choice to not view the content of the tweet. This feature is currently available on Twitter’s Android, iOS, and desktop applications. Twitter’s new warning could be helpful for many users of certain age groups who are probably not keen on engaging with sensitive content. Either way, it is always good to give warnings to users before they engage with content that might be offensive or sensitive rather than taking the post down altogether.

The option to add one-time sensitive content warnings to photos and videos you Tweet is now available for everyone across Android, iOS, and web.To add a content warning, tap the flag icon when editing the photo/video after you've attached it to your Tweet. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 25, 2022

To add a content warning on multimedia tweets, you need to follow the following steps.

Step 1: Log in to your Twitter account and compose the tweet.

Step 2: There will be an icon of a flag on the top of the dashboard of the composition box. Tap on it.

Step 3: Three warning options would appear, namely Nudity, Violence or Sensitive. Choose one or multiple of them, depending on the content of your tweet.

Step 4: Once you have done it, go back and tap on Tweet. You have successfully added a content warning.

The content warning label, as the name implies, will allow visitors to avoid some distressing or objectionable posts that they do not want to see. Twitter currently only has three warning options: Nudity, Violence, or Sensitive. It would have been more prudent to have a ‘Spoiler’ alert as well since tweets and posts containing the photo or video spoilers of highly anticipated movies have been kind of a nuisance for many on social media of late.

Viewers could only see media using the “Show" option before this system. It was also forbidden to include content warnings in text tweets. Additionally, these warnings are not currently visible on TweetDeck.

