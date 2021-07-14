Did You Know, You Will Be Able To Reset Your Apple iPhone's iCloud Password By Calling A Trusted Friend

When Apple releases its newest iPhone operating system, iOS 15 later this year, there will be a very interesting feature in tow. the ability to reset your Apple ID password, by simply calling a trusted friend or relative. Among the bunch of new features expected with Apple iOS 15 for iPhone users, one feature that stands out is Account Recovery for iCloud. The Account Recovery feature in iOS 15 will allow iPhone users to call a relative or a friend who be able to share a unique code that’ll unlock the account and reset password. This would be great news for those who have the habit of forgetting the iCloud ID passwords or end up with a locked account after multiple incorrect password attempts.

To enable the feature, users need to select their trusted contacts. In order to do so, iOS 15 users will need to go into Settings > Password & Security > Account Recovery > Add Recovery Contact. A page will pop-up showing users exactly what Recovery Contacts can see or do with their account. Next, users need to click Add Recovery Contact at the bottom of the page. When prompted, users need to add their Apple ID password and follow the directions to select their recovery contacts.

After setting up Account Recovery Contacts, if users get locked out of their devices and can’t recall the password, they can call one of their Account Recovery Contacts, who will then use their own iPhone to obtain a short-code that they pass on to the user who is locked out of their iCloud ID. The iPhone user will then enter that unique code to unlocked the account and will then be able to set a new password, which hopefully they’ll remember for longer.

The trusted contacts that iPhone users will select in the Account Recovery feature will have to be at least 13 years of age. It is important to remember that the feature will be launched with iOS 15 that will be rolled out later this year, and will be available for the latest Apple iPhone 12 series and going all the way back to the first generation Apple iPhone SE as well as the iPhone 6s series.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here