How To: Apple MacBook Air And MacBook Pro With M1 Chip Can Run iPhone And iPad Apps

Apple, with its new Mac devices featuring the Apple M1 processor and the next-generation operating system macOS Big Sur is offering the ability to run the Apple iPhone and Apple iPad apps on the Mac computing devices as well. Several native and universal apps like Final Cut Pro, Darkroom, Google Chrome, and more are available on the Mac App Store; however, Apple has also provided developers with the option to opt-out and it is upto them when the apps will arrive on the app store. As pointed out by 9to5Mac, popular apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Snapchat, Reddit, Messenger, TikTok, and Spotify are not yet available officially on the on new Apple M1 powered 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Air, and the Mac Mini. However, there is a workaround to install app files or .IPA files, from your iPhone on your M1 powered Mac, when you get your hands on one soon.

To run iPhone and iPad apps on the M1 Mac devices, users would first need to make sure that the particular app is associated with the Apple ID. The next step involves downloading iMazing app that allows users to transfer files and data between iOS devices and macOS or Windows computers - in this case, it will give you access to the .IPA file. As explained by Reddit user 'probablyamy,' users would then need to plug-in iPhone to Mac with iMazing running > Select Apps for the iPhone plugged-in to your Mac > Select Manage Apps in the tabs at the bottom > Select Library in the manage apps screen Download the apps you want > Right-click on the downloaded app in the list > Export IPA > Double-click the .ipa file on an M1 Mac to run install it.

As pointed out by The Verge, this method works with apps like Spotify, Slack, Netflix, and Gmail. However, it is important to note that since developers have opted-out from providing applications on the new M1 Mac devices, users would likely face glitches while running them. The report adds that Netflix, for instance, does not offer a full-screen mode, or even the ability to resize the window. The Facebook-owned Instagram works properly, though the application displays content in small sizes. At the moment, it is up to developers when the official version of the apps would be available to download via the Mac App Store. Recently, Google released the latest Chrome browser for "Mac with Apple chip."