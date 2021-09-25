How To Block Unwanted FaceTime Calls And iMessages On Apple's Mac Computers

Although applications like iMessages and FaceTime make our lives easy with their seamless communicating options, there are some unwanted contacts or spammers that take away from the good experience. Thankfully, Apple gives its users the option to block such contacts making your Mac a safer and cleaner experience. If you change your mind at any given time, you can unblock these contacts.

To tune off any such contact or block spam messages on your Mac device, follow these steps:

How to block contacts on FaceTime for Mac:

Step 1: Open FaceTime and go to the control section.

Step 2: Click on the contact you wish to block from contacting you from your recent call history.

Step 3: Click on the Block This Caller option.

If you want to add a specific contact, that is not on the caller history follow these steps:

Step 1: Click on FaceTime in the Menu bar

Step 2: Click on Preferences option and then choose the Blocked tab.

Step 3: Here you will have to click on the + button and select which contact you would like to block. As you do this, the name, number, and associated email addresses of the contact will be added to your block list.

Here is how you can block a contact in Messages for Mac

Step 1: In your Messages app select the conversation that contains the contact you wish to block.

Step 2: Click on the Conversations section on the Menu bar and select the Block Person option.

Step 3: Click on Block to confirm the option and now the person will no longer be able to send messages to you.

If you wish to block a specific contact that is not on the conversation list, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open Messages application on your Mac and click on Messages in the Menu bar.

Step 2: Click on the Preferences option and go to the iMessage tab.

Step 3: Click on the Blocked tab and press the + button

Step 4: Select the contact you would like to block and their name, number, and linked email addresses will be added to your block list.

