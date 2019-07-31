How to Buy or Rent The Avengers: Endgame Movie For Rs 100 Right Now

It seems like a lot of time has passed since the last movie of the Avengers franchise, the Avengers: Endgame was released in cinemas at the end of April. Indeed, it has. In case you missed watching it in theaters at that time or simply want to relive the superhero action again, you can do so now. And it is easier than you may have imagined. You have the option of buying or renting the Avengers: Endgame movie and watching it now, from multiple streaming platforms—Google Play Movies, YouTube and Apple iTunes.

The Avengers: Endgame movie is available for rent and also to buy on the Google Play Movies service. You can rent it for Rs 100 for the Standard Definition (SD) version and Rs 150 for the HD version. In case you are renting the movie, you need to start watching it within 30 days from the time you pay for the rental, and once you do start watching it, you need to finish viewing it within 48 hours. You can also buy this movie and add it to your library, to watch whenever you want to, and how many times you want to. The Google Play Movies store has priced the Avengers: Endgame movie at Rs 690 for the SD version and Rs 850 for the HD version. The Google Play Movies app is available on all Android phones and tablets, as well as the smart TVs running the full Android TV software. You can also download and watch content on Play Movies on the Apple iPhone (iOS) and iPad (iPadOS).

The Avengers: Endgame movie is also available with the rent and buy option on YouTube. You can rent it for Rs 100 for the Standard Definition (SD) version and Rs 150 for the HD version. If you want to buy it, it’ll cost you Rs 690 for the SD version and Rs 850 for the HD version. YouTube allows you to buy or rent the movie from the smartphone app, the Android TV app, the smart TV apps and via the web browser on any computing device.

If you have an Apple iPhone, iPad or an Apple TV streaming media player, you can also buy or rent from the iTunes Store. The HD version of the Avengers: Endgame movie is priced at Rs 150 while you can buy it for Rs 690 if you wish to keep it in your library forever.

As we speak, the Blu-Ray and DVD disks of the Avengers: Endgame movie are not yet available on the online shopping platforms, and neither is it available on streaming services such as Netflix or Hotstar.