How to Change Android Smartphone and iPhone's Default Web Browser

Depending on the brand, every smartphone has a default browser that’s used to open pages when web links are clicked. For example, Android devices with stock OS usually come with Google Chrome set as their default browser but in brands like Samsung and Apple, the default browser is different. Apple phones use Safari as their default browser, whereas Samsung devices come pre-loaded with Samsung Internet Browser. While users can download additional browsers and use them for accessing the internet, the phone will continue to open the default browser every time we click on any external link received on social media or messaging apps like WhatsApp. Users, however, have the option to change the default browser by following a few simple steps.

Step by step guide on how to change the Android phone’s default browser:

-Open the Settings app from the phone’s menu.

-Next, tap on ‘Apps’ and select the Default Apps option.

-If you are unable to locate the option, you may need to tap on the three vertical dots in the top right corner to find it,

-Tap on the first option of ‘Browser App’

-Here, you will see your phone’s current default browser along with another browser installed on your app.

-Select the app you wish to make the default app.

How to change the default browser of your iOS browser: While Apple advises users to use the company’s default products, you may still continue to change the primary browser of your smartphone by following these simple steps:

- Locate the ‘Setting’ app and open it.

- Scroll down to your preferred web browser (Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Opera or any other.)

- Tap on your selected browser to open the setting of the app.

- Here you will spot a button allowing you to switch over your default browser.

- Tap and choose the browser of your selection.

The decision to change your phone’s default browser completely depends on your preference. If you like the layout, speed or functionality of the browser more than your phone’s default one, there’s no harm in changing it. Plus, you always have the option to change it back to the original. Changing browsers also allow you to discover new functionality and features in the web browsing experience.

